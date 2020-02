Diamedix Turnover Grows 10% in 2019, to EUR31.7M

Diamedix Turnover Grows 10% in 2019, to EUR31.7M. Diagnostic solutions supplier Diamedix, owned by Spanish equity fund GED Capital, posted a turnover of EUR31.7 million in Romania in 2019, up 10% on the year, and expects 8-9% growth in 2020 on markets in Romania, Moldova and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]