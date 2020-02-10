 
February 10, 2020

ForMin Aurescu: Romania, committed to implement MoU with the U.S. on cooperating in civil nuclear energy
Romania is fully committed in implementing the Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation (NCMOU), signed in September 2019, Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said at the meeting with United States Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES, the respective document "opens common development possibilities of energy capacities of our countries." Aurescu has met Dan Brouillette on Monday, on the sidelines of the International Conference on Nuclear Security 2020 - ICONS, which takes place in Vienna, under the co-presidency of Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Deputy-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Panama. Within the talks, also tackled were aspects regarding the strengthening of the Romania - the U.S. Strategic Partnership on the cooperation in the energy and energy security area, with an emphasis on the cooperation in the nuclear energy and natural gas resources exploitation, the MAE release shows. Minister Aurescu welcomed the positive developments within the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC) and voiced the satisfaction of the Romanian side for the future co-chair, alongside the U.S., of its Working Group on nuclear Energy, which will gather in Bucharest, in March. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

