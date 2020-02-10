PNL lodges with Parliament list of new Orban Cabinet, updated gov't programme

PNL lodges with Parliament list of new Orban Cabinet, updated gov't programme. A list of the new Orban government and an updated version of the government programme were submitted to Parliament on Monday. Doing the lodging was Ionel Danca of the National Liberal Party (PNL) who submitted the documents to the chairs of the two chambers of Parliament. PNL national leader, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban, announced on Monday that the PNL Executive Bureau unanimously approved the cabinet's composition that will be unveiled to Parliament for approval, and also unanimously updated the government programme. "The PNL leadership unanimously approved the composition of the cabinet, which I will present as prime minister designated by President Klaus Iohannis, and also the PNL leadership unanimously approved the government programme, which is an update of the government programme based on which the government I run since November 4 was voted in office. The government will have the same composition," said Orban. According to the regulations, the standing bureaus are to meet to determine the date of the joint meeting no later than 15 days after receiving the programme and the government list. Each candidate for the position of minister will be heard, in a joint meeting, by the standing committees of the two chambers whose object of activity corresponds to the area of competence of the future minister. Following the hearing, the committees will draw up a joint, reasoned advisory opinion. The programme and the list of the government members are debated by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in a joint sitting. Parliament provides the government with confidence by the vote of the majority of members in both chambers. The confidence vote is secret.