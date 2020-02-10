 
Romaniapress.com

February 10, 2020

PNL lodges with Parliament list of new Orban Cabinet, updated gov't programme
Feb 10, 2020

PNL lodges with Parliament list of new Orban Cabinet, updated gov't programme.

A list of the new Orban government and an updated version of the government programme were submitted to Parliament on Monday. Doing the lodging was Ionel Danca of the National Liberal Party (PNL) who submitted the documents to the chairs of the two chambers of Parliament. PNL national leader, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban, announced on Monday that the PNL Executive Bureau unanimously approved the cabinet's composition that will be unveiled to Parliament for approval, and also unanimously updated the government programme. "The PNL leadership unanimously approved the composition of the cabinet, which I will present as prime minister designated by President Klaus Iohannis, and also the PNL leadership unanimously approved the government programme, which is an update of the government programme based on which the government I run since November 4 was voted in office. The government will have the same composition," said Orban. According to the regulations, the standing bureaus are to meet to determine the date of the joint meeting no later than 15 days after receiving the programme and the government list. Each candidate for the position of minister will be heard, in a joint meeting, by the standing committees of the two chambers whose object of activity corresponds to the area of competence of the future minister. Following the hearing, the committees will draw up a joint, reasoned advisory opinion. The programme and the list of the government members are debated by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in a joint sitting. Parliament provides the government with confidence by the vote of the majority of members in both chambers. The confidence vote is secret. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Teraplast Bistrita Signs Market Maker Contract With BRK Financial Group To Enhance Liquidity Teraplast Group (TRP.RO), the largest construction materials producer in Romania, on Wednesday said it signed a market maker contract with BRK Financial Group, for firm offers of stock sale and purchase on the Bucharest Stock (...)

Phoenix Group, Owner Of Help Net Pharmacy Chain, Acquires 52 Remedia Drugstores For EUR8.5M Farmaceutica Remedia (RMAH.RO), which operates a 100-drugstore chain, has announced the sale of 52 pharmacies to Help Net, held by Germany’s Phoenix Group, within a transaction of up to EUR8.5 million.

Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu takes gold in Wrestling European Championships in Rome Romanian athlete Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu took the gold medal in the 130 kg category, Greco-Roman wrestling, on Tuesday evening, in the wrestling European Championships in Rome, after defeating in the final Georgian athlete Levan Arabuli (6-1). Alexuc-Ciurariu (CS Dinamo), who turned 30 on February (...)

Number Of Employees In Romania's Footwear Manufacturing Business Down To Half In A Decade Footwear manufacturing industry employed only about 38,000 people at the end of 2018, the latest officially available data show, half the number a decade ago.

AFI Europe Romania Prepares To Add Retail, Office, Residential Space And Hotel To AFI Palace Cotroceni AFI Europe Romania is preparing to expand the AFI Palace Cotroceni with new retail space, a hotel, office and residential space, which will take the project valued at some EUR700 million to more than EUR1 billion to EUR1.2 billion.

Ford Romania Getting Ready To Overshoot EUR5B Mark With Production In Craiova Ford Romania will assemble cars worth more than 5 billion euros in its Craiova plant this year, according to ZF’s calculations, taking into account a production of 251,000 cars and an average price of EUR20,000 including VAT.

USR leader Barna: PM agrees with two-round mayoral elections objectives for second Gov't USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna on Tuesday stated that he agreed with Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban that the latter's second Cabinet must have as main objective the election of mayors in two rounds, as his party wants to get sure that this goal will remain in place for the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |