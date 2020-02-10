Tecau-Rojer duo through to quarterfinals at ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Tecau-Rojer duo through to quarterfinals at ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. Romanian-Dutch duo Horia Tecau/Jean-Julien Rojer quickly qualified for the quarterfinals of the men's double of the ATP tennis tournament in Rotterdam - ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, with prizes worth 2,013,855 euro, after defeating the pair made up of Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) / Nenad Zimonjic (Serbia), with a score of 6-2, 6-2. Tecau and Rojer, seeded 4th, concluded the match after only 48 minutes. Tecau and Rojer secured 16,470 euro and 90 ATP points. In the quarterfinals, the pair will face off the winners of the event between Rohan Bopanna (India)/Denis Shapovalov (Canada) and John Peers (Australia)/Michael Venus (New Zealand). Tecau and Rojer won the title in Rotterdam back in 2015, playing the final in 2014 and 2019. Horia lost another final, back in 2012, when he paired up with Swedish Robert Lindstedt. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]