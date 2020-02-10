As many as 170 bird species seen at Vacaresti Park; lesser black-backed gull, latest to be observed



As many as 170 species of birds have been observed so far in the Vacaresti Natural Park (PNV), with the lesser black-backed gull being the latest to be spotted there. "We have just reached 170 species of birds observed in the park. Wintering on the lakes in the Vacaresti Park are over one thousand gulls of four species: the black-headed gull, the Caspian gull, the common gull and the yellow-legged gull. This morning a rare guest from the Scandinavian Peninsula joined in: the lesser black-backed gull (Larus fuscus)," according to a post on the PNV Facebook page. On January 27, the first Eurasian widgeons were observed in the park. "Eurasian widgeons (Mareca penelope) are migratory birds nesting mainly in the Arctic and subarctic areas of Eurasia. Two beautiful males were identified this morning in a mixed flock of large and small ducks and gadwalls. The PNV list of birds has reached number 169." AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)