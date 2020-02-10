 
ForMin Aurescu pleads for increased presence of Romanian experts in leadership positions at the OSCE.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Monday had a meeting in Vienna with the Secretary General of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Thomas Greminger, in which context he pleaded for an increased presence of the Romanian experts in leadership positions at the OSCE, informs a release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to AGERPRES. The two officials approached several topics on the agenda of this organisation, including the persisting frozen conflicts in the Black Sea region and the erosion of the conventional arms control regime, and also the necessity of reforming the OSCE. In this context, Bogdau Aurescu reaffirmed the firm support for the efforts made in finding a solution to the crisis in Ukraine, including through the active participation of Romania, with one of the largest of its national contingents, under the Special Monitoring Mission of the OSCE to this country. The Minister also referred to the dynamics of the process of regulation of the Transdniester conflict and pleaded for a balanced approach on the components of the negotiation agenda of the 5+2 format. He reiterated Romania's standpoint, according to which the solution to this conflict must respect the territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, within its internationally recognized borders, and without affecting its pro-European vector. With respect to the political-military dimension of the organisation, the head of the Romanian diplomacy underscored that the full implementation of the principles and commitments assumed by the participating states represents a means of guaranteeing security and strengthening stability, ensuring military transparency and predictability in the OSCE region. In this respect, he pleaded for the modernisation of the Vienna Document. The Secretary General of the OSCE thanked the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs for the constant and constructive support of Romania and for our country's involvement in finding solutions to the problems facing the OSCE, as well as for the participation to key missions such as the one in Ukraine. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

