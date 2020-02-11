 
Net nominal average salary up 5pct in December 2019, to 3,340 lei
Net nominal average salary up 5pct in December 2019, to 3,340 lei.

The net nominal average salary was 3,340 lei in December 2019, up from the previous month by 161 lei (+5.1pct), and the highest values were recorded in activities of services in information technology (including IT services, namely 7,689 lei, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). At the opposite end, the lowest net nominal salary was recorded in the manufacture of clothing - 1,853 lei. According to the INS, in December 2019, the gross nominal average salary was 5,465 lei, by 269 lei (+5.2pct) higher than in November 2019. In December 2019, in most activities in the economic sector, the level of the net average salary was higher than in November 2019 as a result of occasional bonuses (quarterly, annual bonuses, for winter holidays, special performances or the 13th salary), rights in kind and financial aid, amounts from net profit and other funds (including securities). The real salary index was 108.6pct for December 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year. The real salary index was 104.7pct for December 2019 compared to the previous month. Compared to October 1990, this index was 228.1pct, by 10 percentage points higher than the one recorded in November 2019. AGERPRES (RO - author Andreea Marinescu, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

