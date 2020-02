Romania Central Bank Lowers Inflation Forecast to 3% in 2020 from 3.1%

Romania Central Bank Lowers Inflation Forecast to 3% in 2020 from 3.1%. Romania's central bank sees year-end inflation at 3% in 2020 from a previous projection of 3.1%, central bank governor said Tuesday at a briefing on the February Inflation Report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]