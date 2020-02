Isarescu: Gold Reserve Repatriation Entails Massive Costs

Isarescu: Gold Reserve Repatriation Entails Massive Costs. Romania's central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said Tuesday repatriating the country's gold reserve would not be profitable as at it entails costs 10 to 20 times higher than the commission paid to the bank of England, which Isarescu deemed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]