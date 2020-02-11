 
Parliament: Meeting for the investiture of the new Orban Gov't to take place on 24 February
Parliament: Meeting for the investiture of the new Orban Gov't to take place on 24 February.

Parliament's meeting for the investiture of the new Orban Government will take place on Monday, 24 February, at 16:00hrs, according to the decision of the Joint Standing Bureaus. According to the timetable established by the leaderships of the two Chambers of Parliament, the hearing of the proposed ministers in the parliamentary committees will take place on 17, 18 and 19 February. Also attending the meeting of the Joint Standing Bureaus was Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban. On Monday, PM-designate Ludovic Orban submitted to Parliament the list of the new Cabinet, which includes the same ministers as in the previous Government, as well as the updated governing programme. According to the regulatory provisions, the Standing Bureaus establish the date of the joint meeting no later than 15 days since receiving the Government programme and list of ministers. Each candidate for the ministerial office will be heard, in a joint meeting, by the standing committees of the two Chambers, whose object of activity corresponds to the area of expertise of the future minister. Following the hearing, the committees will draft a motivated, joint advisory opinion. The Gov't programme and the list of ministers are debated by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in a joint meeting. Parliaments grants the Government confidence through the vote of the majority of deputies and senators. The voting is secret, with balls. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

