 
Romaniapress.com

February 11, 2020

PM Orban - Early elections, necessary, normal government can no longer coexist with Parliament dominated by PSD
Feb 11, 2020

PM Orban - Early elections, necessary, normal government can no longer coexist with Parliament dominated by PSD.

Acting Prime Minister Ludovic Orban states that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is in a "life-or-death fight," with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and early elections are needed because "a normal government" can no longer coexist with a parliamentary structure dominated by Social Democrats who "torpedo everything". "There are politicians and journalists in this world, commentators, who, for whatever reason, do not know why, invent, simply make things up. How can one talk about PNL.... ever since I took over the leadership of the PNL, I positioned the PNL in a harsh, firm, uncompromising towards stance against the PSD. We have fought for two and a half years on all the topics, on all the issues, we prevented all the horrible things PSD wanted to do, we took down the PSD Government, we invested the PNL Government, we beat them in the elections to the European Parliament, we crushed them in the presidential elections, we certainly are in a life-and-death fight, and early elections are, naturally, needed in Romania because a normal government, which wants to do good things for Romania, can no longer coexist with a parliamentary structure dominated by the PSD, which torpedoes everything, blows everything up... We want to give people power," Ludovic Orban told an interview with newspaper Gandul Live, asked about information in the media according to which there would be a political agreement between PSD and PNL.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Teraplast Bistrita Signs Market Maker Contract With BRK Financial Group To Enhance Liquidity Teraplast Group (TRP.RO), the largest construction materials producer in Romania, on Wednesday said it signed a market maker contract with BRK Financial Group, for firm offers of stock sale and purchase on the Bucharest Stock (...)

Phoenix Group, Owner Of Help Net Pharmacy Chain, Acquires 52 Remedia Drugstores For EUR8.5M Farmaceutica Remedia (RMAH.RO), which operates a 100-drugstore chain, has announced the sale of 52 pharmacies to Help Net, held by Germany’s Phoenix Group, within a transaction of up to EUR8.5 million.

Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu takes gold in Wrestling European Championships in Rome Romanian athlete Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu took the gold medal in the 130 kg category, Greco-Roman wrestling, on Tuesday evening, in the wrestling European Championships in Rome, after defeating in the final Georgian athlete Levan Arabuli (6-1). Alexuc-Ciurariu (CS Dinamo), who turned 30 on February (...)

Number Of Employees In Romania's Footwear Manufacturing Business Down To Half In A Decade Footwear manufacturing industry employed only about 38,000 people at the end of 2018, the latest officially available data show, half the number a decade ago.

AFI Europe Romania Prepares To Add Retail, Office, Residential Space And Hotel To AFI Palace Cotroceni AFI Europe Romania is preparing to expand the AFI Palace Cotroceni with new retail space, a hotel, office and residential space, which will take the project valued at some EUR700 million to more than EUR1 billion to EUR1.2 billion.

Ford Romania Getting Ready To Overshoot EUR5B Mark With Production In Craiova Ford Romania will assemble cars worth more than 5 billion euros in its Craiova plant this year, according to ZF’s calculations, taking into account a production of 251,000 cars and an average price of EUR20,000 including VAT.

USR leader Barna: PM agrees with two-round mayoral elections objectives for second Gov't USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna on Tuesday stated that he agreed with Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban that the latter's second Cabinet must have as main objective the election of mayors in two rounds, as his party wants to get sure that this goal will remain in place for the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |