PM Orban - Early elections, necessary, normal government can no longer coexist with Parliament dominated by PSD

PM Orban - Early elections, necessary, normal government can no longer coexist with Parliament dominated by PSD. Acting Prime Minister Ludovic Orban states that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is in a "life-or-death fight," with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and early elections are needed because "a normal government" can no longer coexist with a parliamentary structure dominated by Social Democrats who "torpedo everything". "There are politicians and journalists in this world, commentators, who, for whatever reason, do not know why, invent, simply make things up. How can one talk about PNL.... ever since I took over the leadership of the PNL, I positioned the PNL in a harsh, firm, uncompromising towards stance against the PSD. We have fought for two and a half years on all the topics, on all the issues, we prevented all the horrible things PSD wanted to do, we took down the PSD Government, we invested the PNL Government, we beat them in the elections to the European Parliament, we crushed them in the presidential elections, we certainly are in a life-and-death fight, and early elections are, naturally, needed in Romania because a normal government, which wants to do good things for Romania, can no longer coexist with a parliamentary structure dominated by the PSD, which torpedoes everything, blows everything up... We want to give people power," Ludovic Orban told an interview with newspaper Gandul Live, asked about information in the media according to which there would be a political agreement between PSD and PNL.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]