Agricola Group Turnover Up 8% To RON768M YoY In 2019. Meat processor Agricola Group had a turnover of RON768 million (nearly EUR162 million) in 2019, up 8% on the year, and targets an increase of just 5% in turnover in 2020, in the context of higher raw material prices, and an EUR17 million investment in the company’s slaughterhouse in Bacau, a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]