Lazard, STJ, Deloitte Seek to Advise Hidroelectrica in View of IPO. Lazard, STJ and Deloitte have signed up to provide equity advisory services to state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica in view of an initial public offering for an estimated EUR1.75 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]