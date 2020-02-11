Dismissed JusMin Predoiu meets CVM officials

Dismissed JusMin Predoiu meets CVM officials. A European Commission delegation, on a mission to Romania, on Tuesday met dismissed Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu, voicing praise for the procedure for selecting prosecutors to fill top and middle management positions at the Public Prosecution Service. "Catalin Predoiu, minister of justice, met a European Commission delegation on a mission to Romania on February 10-12, 2020. Romania's progress over the last three months with meeting the recommendations of the October 2019 Control and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report was presented," according to a press statement of the Justice Ministry. Predoiu explained the "context and philosophy" behind the drawing up of a bill repealing the Justice Crime Investigation Section (SIIJ). "Senior official Lidia Barac presented relevant statistics in support of the expected legislative solution. The bill is in public debate and the magistrates are expected to express their opinion on it, in order to improve the text." The visiting representatives of the European Commission mentioned the initiative "Rule of Law Review Cycle" for all the member states and said that Romania's expertise could be used in defining the scope of the new instrument. At the same time, Predoiu expressed full openness to dialogue and substantial contributions in the process of reflection that will start later this month. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]