Ford Romania Getting Ready To Overshoot EUR5B Mark With Production In Craiova

Ford Romania Getting Ready To Overshoot EUR5B Mark With Production In Craiova. Ford Romania will assemble cars worth more than 5 billion euros in its Craiova plant this year, according to ZF’s calculations, taking into account a production of 251,000 cars and an average price of EUR20,000 including VAT. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]