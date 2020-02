AFI Europe Romania Prepares To Add Retail, Office, Residential Space And Hotel To AFI Palace Cotroceni

AFI Europe Romania is preparing to expand the AFI Palace Cotroceni with new retail space, a hotel, office and residential space, which will take the project valued at some EUR700 million to more than EUR1 billion to EUR1.2 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]