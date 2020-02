Teraplast Bistrita Signs Market Maker Contract With BRK Financial Group To Enhance Liquidity

Teraplast Bistrita Signs Market Maker Contract With BRK Financial Group To Enhance Liquidity. Teraplast Group (TRP.RO), the largest construction materials producer in Romania, on Wednesday said it signed a market maker contract with BRK Financial Group, for firm offers of stock sale and purchase on the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]