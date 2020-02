Phoenix Group, Owner Of Help Net Pharmacy Chain, Acquires 52 Remedia Drugstores For EUR8.5M

Phoenix Group, Owner Of Help Net Pharmacy Chain, Acquires 52 Remedia Drugstores For EUR8.5M. Farmaceutica Remedia (RMAH.RO), which operates a 100-drugstore chain, has announced the sale of 52 pharmacies to Help Net, held by Germany’s Phoenix Group, within a transaction of up to EUR8.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]