 
Romaniapress.com

February 12, 2020

Romania net electricity importer in 2019
Feb 12, 2020

Romania net electricity importer in 2019.

Romania in 2019 was a net electricity importer, given that the imports soared by 74 pct, while the exports dipped by 34 pct, according to data released on Wednesday by the National Statistics Institute (INS). The imports totalled 5.110 TWh, while the exports stood at 3.592 TWh, thus resulting in a 1.518 TWh negative balance. Romania's electric power final consumption last year parked at 55.2 TWh, 1 pct lower than the level recorded in 2018. The public lighting grew by 10.6 pct, the population's consumption was higher by 21.9 pct, while the consumption in economy dropped by 6.3 pct. The electric power output saw 59.3 TWh, by 7.8 pct lower than the previous year. The output in the hydropower plants dropped the most, by 12.2 pct, followed by the classical heat power plants output that dipped by 11.2 pct. In addition, the wind and the solar power plants' output grew by 3 pct each vs the previous year. The technological own consumption in the power grids and power stations was 5.6 TWh, lower by 6 pct vs 2018.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

​Romanian journalists, media institutions in rare display of solidarity against tax exemption applied to them A large number of Romanian journalists and several media institutions this week reacted with a rare display of solidarity against something they saw as a threat to their profession: an income tax exemption voted for them by deputies. As the President is expected to approve the bill, a wave of (...)

Minister Ciuca and NATO Deputy SecGen, at "Afghanistan - Faces of War" exhibition The Minister Designate of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, at the ministerial meeting of the North Atlantic Alliance in Brussels, participated on Wednesday night, together with the NATO Deputy Secretary General, Mircea Geoana, and the chair of the Military Committee of NATO, Air Chief Marshal (...)

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bucharest interested in Romanian agro-food products The dismissed Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nechita-Adrian Oros, on the occasion of a meeting he had with the Ambassador of the Qatar state to Bucharest, Abdulla Nasser A. Alhemaidi, said the Romanian sheep breeders have a major interest in establishing sustainable partnerships (...)

Saudi Al-Arrab Cleared to Buy Electroputere Minority Stake Romanian power transformers producer Electroputere Craiova (EPT.RO) said Wednesday the financial supervisory authority has approved the plan of majority shareholder Al-Arrab Contracting Company to acquire a minority stake in the (...)

Acting JusMin Predoiu: Discussions with a EU delegation on the amendment of the Justice Laws Acting Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu has met on Wednesday with members of a European Commission delegation who is in Romania within a Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) assessment mission, with the topics of discussion focusing on the lines of action and the timetable regarding (...)

The economic dependence on Germany becomes dangerous for the industrial production of Romania By Constantin Radut This morning, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released the statistical data on industrial production in December 2019. Within a few hours, Eurostat did the same, according to the monthly calendar of press releases. The data and information from the two (...)

Romania's Vincze appointed LIBE permanent rapporteur on new EU-UK collaboration framework MEP Vincze Lorant has been appointed as permanent rapporteur by the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) of the European Parliament for the negotiations on the new EU-UK collaboration framework. "I was recommended by the EPP group of the LIBE Committee because this (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |