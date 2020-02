Dacia, Ford Production In Romania Up 3.1% To 43,043 Units In January 2020

Dacia, Ford Production In Romania Up 3.1% To 43,043 Units In January 2020. The two carmaking factories in Romania, Automobile Dacia and Ford, respectively, produced 43,043 vehicles in January 2020, 3.1% more than in the same period in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]