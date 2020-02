Profi Opens Store Within Bucharest’s Central District 4 Elemente Real Estate Project

Retail chain Profi held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners, has leased 500 square meters, for a 15-year period, in the retail area of Central District 4 Elemente real estate project developed by Forty Management in Bucharest's Titan (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]