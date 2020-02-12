Teraplast Approves Merger Through Absorption Of Subsidiaries Teraplast Recycling, Politub

The Board of Directors of building materials producer Teraplast, the majority shareholder of subsidiaries Teraplast Recycling S.A. and Politub S.A., approved on February 10, 2020, the merger between the two companies through the absorption by Teraplast Recycling of Politub