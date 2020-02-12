Colliers: Romania Industrial And Logistics Space Market May Double To 8 Million Sqm In Coming Years

Colliers: Romania Industrial And Logistics Space Market May Double To 8 Million Sqm In Coming Years. The industrial and logistics space stock in Romania may reach 8 million square meters in coming years, reducing the gap with other countries in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), in the context in which the local market has seen a 50% increase in the last three years, reaching 4.6 million sqm (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]