President Iohannis accepts invitation to pay visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

President Iohannis accepts invitation to pay visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. President Klaus Iohannis has met at the Coroceni Presidential Palace, on Wednesday, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir. According to a Presidential Administration release, State Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir reiterated the invitation extended to Romania's President by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to pay a visit to Riyadh, an invitation which has been accepted by President Iohannis. Iohannis commended, within the meeting, the good relations existing between Romania and Saudi Arabia, in the context in which this year marks 25 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and Saudi Arabia. "Romania's President underscored that there in an important potential to strengthen them [the relations], at both political and economic level," the Presidential Administration showed. According to the quoted source, the two officials pointed out the necessity to develop bilateral relations both in economic and in other areas of shared interest, such as infrastructure, agriculture, IT, renewable energy, tourism, defence and security. Moreover, President Iohannis welcomed the decision of the authorities in Riyadh to issue tourist visas for foreign citizens, including for Romanians. Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir congratulated President Iohannis for his re-election and commended Romania's standpoint in important files included on the international agenda, such as the Peace Process in the Middle East, Syria, Yemen, underscoring the similarity of positions of the two states regarding these topics. The Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs is paying a visit to Romania on Wednesday and Thursday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]