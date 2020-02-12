 
Romaniapress.com

February 12, 2020

President Iohannis accepts invitation to pay visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Feb 12, 2020

President Iohannis accepts invitation to pay visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

President Klaus Iohannis has met at the Coroceni Presidential Palace, on Wednesday, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir. According to a Presidential Administration release, State Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir reiterated the invitation extended to Romania's President by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to pay a visit to Riyadh, an invitation which has been accepted by President Iohannis. Iohannis commended, within the meeting, the good relations existing between Romania and Saudi Arabia, in the context in which this year marks 25 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and Saudi Arabia. "Romania's President underscored that there in an important potential to strengthen them [the relations], at both political and economic level," the Presidential Administration showed. According to the quoted source, the two officials pointed out the necessity to develop bilateral relations both in economic and in other areas of shared interest, such as infrastructure, agriculture, IT, renewable energy, tourism, defence and security. Moreover, President Iohannis welcomed the decision of the authorities in Riyadh to issue tourist visas for foreign citizens, including for Romanians. Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir congratulated President Iohannis for his re-election and commended Romania's standpoint in important files included on the international agenda, such as the Peace Process in the Middle East, Syria, Yemen, underscoring the similarity of positions of the two states regarding these topics. The Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs is paying a visit to Romania on Wednesday and Thursday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

​Romanian journalists, media institutions in rare display of solidarity against tax exemption applied to them A large number of Romanian journalists and several media institutions this week reacted with a rare display of solidarity against something they saw as a threat to their profession: an income tax exemption voted for them by deputies. As the President is expected to approve the bill, a wave of (...)

Minister Ciuca and NATO Deputy SecGen, at "Afghanistan - Faces of War" exhibition The Minister Designate of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, at the ministerial meeting of the North Atlantic Alliance in Brussels, participated on Wednesday night, together with the NATO Deputy Secretary General, Mircea Geoana, and the chair of the Military Committee of NATO, Air Chief Marshal (...)

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bucharest interested in Romanian agro-food products The dismissed Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nechita-Adrian Oros, on the occasion of a meeting he had with the Ambassador of the Qatar state to Bucharest, Abdulla Nasser A. Alhemaidi, said the Romanian sheep breeders have a major interest in establishing sustainable partnerships (...)

Saudi Al-Arrab Cleared to Buy Electroputere Minority Stake Romanian power transformers producer Electroputere Craiova (EPT.RO) said Wednesday the financial supervisory authority has approved the plan of majority shareholder Al-Arrab Contracting Company to acquire a minority stake in the (...)

Acting JusMin Predoiu: Discussions with a EU delegation on the amendment of the Justice Laws Acting Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu has met on Wednesday with members of a European Commission delegation who is in Romania within a Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) assessment mission, with the topics of discussion focusing on the lines of action and the timetable regarding (...)

The economic dependence on Germany becomes dangerous for the industrial production of Romania By Constantin Radut This morning, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released the statistical data on industrial production in December 2019. Within a few hours, Eurostat did the same, according to the monthly calendar of press releases. The data and information from the two (...)

Romania's Vincze appointed LIBE permanent rapporteur on new EU-UK collaboration framework MEP Vincze Lorant has been appointed as permanent rapporteur by the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) of the European Parliament for the negotiations on the new EU-UK collaboration framework. "I was recommended by the EPP group of the LIBE Committee because this (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |