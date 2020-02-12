 
CCIR's Daraban attends World Chambers Federation (WCF) meeting.

Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) Mihai Daraban attended a meeting in Paris on Wednesday of the General Council of the World Chambers Federation (WCF) of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). The session of the General Council of the World Chambers Federation (WCF) of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) was dedicated to working sessions on the organisation's action strategies, including the Chamber Connect Platform, Chamber Brand, Chamber Connect Congress and "Generation Next, Chambers 4.0" platform, according to a CCIR news statement. Daraban had a meeting with the chairman of the World Chambers Federation, Hamad Buamim, who is also president of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on Wednesday. On Thursday, the second day of the meeting, Daraban will have bilateral discussions with high-ranking representatives of the chambers of commerce from several countries. He has repeatedly underscored the need for a united system of chambers of commerce, with an important role in the world economic development. "With my election to the General Council of the World Chambers Federation comes the responsibility to fight for the promotion of a global economy, free trade, actions that attract the creation of new jobs and implicitly improved living standards," Mihai Daraban is quoted as saying in the CCIR statement. Daraban was elected to the General Council of the World Chambers Federation at a vote by chamber leaders of over 100 countries. Thus, Romania is represented, for 2020-2022, on the leading forum of the World Trade Organisation. The next meeting of the General Council of the World Chambers Federation will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 5-6, 2020. The General Council is responsible for defining the strategic direction and development of WCF services. It works to promote and reinforce chambers of commerce as facilitators of global trade and drivers of local private sector development and sustainable growth. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

