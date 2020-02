Euroins Fined RON0.5M For Delaying Insurance Claim Payments

Euroins Fined RON0.5M For Delaying Insurance Claim Payments. Insurer Euroins, owned by Bulgarian Eurohold group, has been fined RON500,000 by the financial supervision authority over delayed payment of insurance claims to customers, authority vice-president Cristian Rosu confirmed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]