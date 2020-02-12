Acting JusMin Predoiu: Discussions with a EU delegation on the amendment of the Justice Laws

Acting JusMin Predoiu: Discussions with a EU delegation on the amendment of the Justice Laws. Acting Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu has met on Wednesday with members of a European Commission delegation who is in Romania within a Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) assessment mission, with the topics of discussion focusing on the lines of action and the timetable regarding the amendment of the Justice Laws and the alignment of the Criminal Codes with the Constitutional Court decisions. According to a Justice Ministry (MJ) release, Predoiu underscored the attention which the Prime Minister-designate pays to the issues related to Justice and explained his vision, which includes, for the next period, the drafting of some normative acts by an inter-ministerial working group, established at the ministry level, with a broad consultation of the magistrates' associations, the civil society and all interested parties. He highlighted that the ministry's actions should be focused on the sustainability of the project and not on the rush to make decisions, intention which has been positively commended by the partners of dialogue, the quoted source informed. The discussions also aimed the enforcement of the court decisions in cases whose debtor is the state and strategic judicial management aspects. The Acting Justice Minister presented the progress registered and the solutions envisaged in order to boost and streamline their implementation. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]