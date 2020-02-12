The economic dependence on Germany becomes dangerous for the industrial production of Romania
Feb 12, 2020
The economic dependence on Germany becomes dangerous for the industrial production of Romania.
By Constantin Radut This morning, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released the statistical data on industrial production in December 2019. Within a few hours, Eurostat did the same, according to the monthly calendar of press releases. The data and information from the two (...)
[Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]