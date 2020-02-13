Romanian journalists, media institutions in rare display of solidarity against tax exemption applied to them
Feb 13, 2020
A large number of Romanian journalists and several media institutions this week reacted with a rare display of solidarity against something they saw as a threat to their profession: an income tax exemption voted for them by deputies. As the President is expected to approve the bill, a wave of protests, letters and positions have been heard on the issue.
