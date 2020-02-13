Romanians Took RON37B Consumer And Mortgage Loans From Banks In 2019, A 13-Year Record High

Romanians Took RON37B Consumer And Mortgage Loans From Banks In 2019, A 13-Year Record High. New consumer and mortgage loans in lei and euros taken by consumers from banks reached a new peak in 2019, 36.9 billion lei (EUR7.74 billion), RON1.1 billion more than in 2018 and over RON2 billion more than in the boom days of the economy and of the lending in 2007-2008, Romania’s central bank (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]