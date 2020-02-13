 
Romaniapress.com

February 13, 2020

Romanians Took RON37B Consumer And Mortgage Loans From Banks In 2019, A 13-Year Record High
Feb 13, 2020

Romanians Took RON37B Consumer And Mortgage Loans From Banks In 2019, A 13-Year Record High.

New consumer and mortgage loans in lei and euros taken by consumers from banks reached a new peak in 2019, 36.9 billion lei (EUR7.74 billion), RON1.1 billion more than in 2018 and over RON2 billion more than in the boom days of the economy and of the lending in 2007-2008, Romania’s central bank (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban thanks Georgian counterpart for involvement in Black Sea-Caspian transport route Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a meeting with his Georgian counterpart, Giorgi Gakharia, on Friday, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, in which context the Romanian official thanked his counterpart for the active involvement of his country in the Black Sea-Caspian transport (...)

Health status of Romanian citizen infected with coronavirus on cruise ship, good The health status of the coronavirus-infected Romanian national in Japan is good, and he will undergo further medical tests at the hospital in Japan where he has been admitted, Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) reported on Friday. An official of the Embassy of Romania in Tokyo on Friday went to (...)

UPDATE/EC: Romania doesn't comply with deficit criterion and launch of excessive deficit procedure is warranted The fiscal budgetary strategy for 2020-2022, adopted by the Government on 10 December 2019 and sent to Parliament, stipulates a deficit target of 3.8 percent of the GDP in 2019, a figure which, according to the European Commission, provides prima facie evidence of the existence of an excessive (...)

Romania's DefMin Ciuca meets Ukrainian counterpart Zahorodnyuk in Munich Romania's acting Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Zahorodnyuk, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, to underscore the significant progress recorded in the Romanian-Ukrainian defence co-operation, as well as (...)

Q4 raises Romania's economic growth to 4.1% per year in 2019, the second largest, after Hungary, in the EU By Jerom Bolt The National Institute of Statistics (INS) and Eurostat provide consistent information on the strong growth of Romania's GDP in the fourth quarter of 2019. Romania's GDP increased by 4.1% last year, according to data announced Friday by the National Institute of Statistics, over (...)

OMV Patrom's Petrobrazi Refinery Invests EUR3M in New Marine Fuel Oil Production OMV Petrom's Petrobrazi refinery has completed a EUR3 million investment in installations allowing it to produce a new marine fuel oil that supports the shipping industry in reducing sulfur emissions, the company said Friday.

Romania Posts Second Highest GDP Growth in EU in 4Q/2019 Romania had the second-biggest economic growth in the European Union in the fourth quarter of 2019, with 4.1% on annual basis, after Hungary (4.6%) but ahead of Bulgaria and Poland (3.5% each), Eurostat data showed Friday.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |