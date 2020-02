Oil Terminal Net Profit Grows Eight Times in 2019, to RON2.4M

Oil Terminal Net Profit Grows Eight Times in 2019, to RON2.4M. Romanian oil storage and shipment firm Oil Terminal Constanta (OIL.RO) posted a net profit of RON2.4 million in 2019, eight times higher than in 2018, and its turnover grew 15.1%, to RON168 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]