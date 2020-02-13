Romania's Tig advances to quarterfinals of WTA tournament in Hua Hin (Thailand)

Romania's Tig advances to quarterfinals of WTA tournament in Hua Hin (Thailand). Romania's tennis player Patricia Tig qualified on Thursday for the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Hua Hin (Thailand), with prizes worth 275,000 US dollars, after an easy match against Chinese Xiaodi You, with a score of 6-1, 6-3. Tig (aged 25, WTA's 105th), who secured her comeback in WTA's 100 ranking, managed to defeat her modest opponent (aged 23, WTA's 210th) in one hour and 14 minutes. The Romanian national secured a cheque worth 6,275 US dollars and 60 WTA points, and in the quarterfinals she will play against another representative of China, namely Saisai Zheng (aged 26, WTA's 36th), 4th seed. In the first round, Tig had also surpassed another Chinese, namely Yafan Wang, 6th seed, with a score of 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (5). AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Mihai Dragomir; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]