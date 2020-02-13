 
February 13, 2020

Romanian citizen aboard Diamond Princess cruise ship tests positive for COVID-19
Feb 13, 2020

A Romanian citizen aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked in Japan's territorial waters, has tested positive for the viral pneumonia virus (coronavirus - COVID-19), the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) has informed on Thursday. The Romanian citizen has been transferred for isolation and treatment at a Japanese hospital specialised for this kind of situations, MAE mentioned. The Ministry showed that Romania's Embassy in Tokyo has been notified by Japan's Foreign Affairs Ministry. Romania's diplomatic mission in Japan is in touch with the Romanian citizen and carried out emergency demarches in order to get additional information regarding the subsequent sanitary procedures which will be carried out by the Japanese authorities. Moreover, Romania's Embassy to Japan also maintains contact with the other Romanian citizens aboard the Diamond Princess ship. A number of 17 Romanian citizens were aboard the cruise ship (15 crew members and 2 passengers). In respect to the Westerdam cruise ship, MAE showed that Romania's General Consulate in Hong Kong confirmed that 17 Romanian citizens are aboard the ship, namely 9 passengers and 8 crew members. The ship has been moored in the Sihanoukville Port, the Kingdom of Cambodia. The medical assessment process of the passengers and crew members is ongoing and, so far, no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. Romania's diplomatic representations and consular offices in the region are in contact with the local authorities and the diplomatic representations of the EU member states, and are prepared to provide consular assistance to the Romanian citizens. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

