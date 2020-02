TC Capital Invests EUR7M In Revamping Office Buildings Of Hyperion Towers Pipera Project

TC Capital Invests EUR7M In Revamping Office Buildings Of Hyperion Towers Pipera Project. Companies Shikun & Binui and Danya Cebus will move their central headquarters in Romania to the Hyperion Towers project, located on Pipera Boulevard, after the renovation of the building was completed in 2019, following an investment of EUR7 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]