Romania initiated all the necessary actions and measures to prepare in case of an epidemic with the new coronavirus and activate the national system for emergency situations, the Ministry of Health informed on Thursday in a press release. According to the Ministry, Romania works closely with the member states and the European Union institutions - European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), ANSA, but also the World Health Organisation, to ensure public health protection for the European citizens. The Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Nelu Tataru leads Romania's delegation to the extraordinary session of the European Union Council for Health organised on Thursday in Brussels, where there is an exchange of opinions at the highest level regarding the threat with the new coronavirus. "We believe it's necessary to develop a strategy, as part of the European Commission services to address a possible pandemic risk at EU level, for the Member States to act unitary in developing a set of clear instructions on behalf of the Health Security Committee (HSC) regarding the measures to be applied in a unitary manner by all the Member States. We support the Council recommendation on the need to strengthen the process of information exchange between the Member States and the Commission," said Nelu Tataru, at the meeting, according to the same source. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, publisher: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State)