Insurer Euroins Gets New Board Of Directors As Of March 16, 2020

Insurer Euroins Gets New Board Of Directors As Of March 16, 2020. Insurance company Euroins has already discussed with the Insurance Supervisory Authority (ASF) the proposals for the new members of the Board of Directors, considering that the appointment of a new Board is a prerequisite for the conclusion of the temporary mandate of the Policyholders (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]