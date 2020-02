Coca-Cola Sales In Romania Up 5.6% YoY In 2019

Coca-Cola Sales In Romania Up 5.6% YoY In 2019. Coca-Cola HBC Romania, leader on the local soft drinks market, on Thursday said it registered 5.6% higher sales volumes on the year in 2019, according to the latest annual report of Coca-Cola Hellenic. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]