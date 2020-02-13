Acting DefMin Ciuca emphasises importance of robust, efficient, credible NATO presence in Romania

Acting DefMin Ciuca emphasises importance of robust, efficient, credible NATO presence in Romania. At a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels on Thursday, Romania's acting Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca underscored the importance of a robust, efficient and credible NATO presence in Romania, given the complex and volatile security situation in the Black Sea area. According to the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), in his speech to the meeting Ciuca presented the latest developments in the implementation of measures circumscribed to the tailored forward presence (tFP) and emphasised the importance of the NATO contributions to the strengthening of the fighting capacity of the Multinational Brigade South-East (MN BDE-SE), to the continuation under the best circumstances of the enhanced air policing mission (eAP), as well as to the establishment of the Headquarters Multinational Division South East (HQ MNC-SE). He also pointed to Romania continuing the implementation of its commitment in the field of burden sharing, underscoring that this year a percentage of 2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was allocated for defence spending, funds that will allow investments to be focused on the necessary capabilities and equipment to successfully face the security conditions in the region. On the second day of the ministerial meeting, the NATO defence ministers had an exchange of views on the implementation of the strengthened posture of deterrence and defence and equitable burden sharing. The session addressed a number of additional NATO response recommendations to Russia's development of medium-range missile systems, as well as the developments in the implementation of the NATO Readiness Initiative, the implementation of the NATO Command Structure, the commissioning/preparation of the SACEUR area of responsibility, and NATO cyber defence. The last working session, in the format of the Resolute Support Mission (RSM), provided a framework for discussing the progress with the peace process in Afghanistan and the prospects for the future developments in the Resolute Support Mission, with the participation of operational partners. Ciuca emphasised the importance that Romania attaches to the continuation of NATO's commitment in Afghanistan, as well as the national interest in the successful unfolding of the peace process, with a major role for the evolution of NATO involvement in the region. He said that Romania will maintain its contribution to Afghanistan, in line with the NATO plans, adding that Romania is currently the fifth largest NATO contributor to the Resolute Support Mission. On the side-lines of the NATO ministerial meeting, Ciuca had a bilateral meeting with his Luxembourgian counterpart Francois Bausch to discuss the prospects for intensifying bilateral defence co-operation and current security and defence affairs on NATO agenda. He also mentioned the national efforts to set up the Headquarters Multinational Division South East (HQ MNC-SE) and asked for support to implement the projects associated with the development of this structure. The two dignitaries discussed a series of multinational initiatives being set up within the NATO framework that Romania and Luxembourg could join as part of equitable burden sharing. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban thanks Georgian counterpart for involvement in Black Sea-Caspian transport route Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a meeting with his Georgian counterpart, Giorgi Gakharia, on Friday, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, in which context the Romanian official thanked his counterpart for the active involvement of his country in the Black Sea-Caspian transport (...)



Health status of Romanian citizen infected with coronavirus on cruise ship, good The health status of the coronavirus-infected Romanian national in Japan is good, and he will undergo further medical tests at the hospital in Japan where he has been admitted, Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) reported on Friday. An official of the Embassy of Romania in Tokyo on Friday went to (...)



UPDATE/EC: Romania doesn't comply with deficit criterion and launch of excessive deficit procedure is warranted The fiscal budgetary strategy for 2020-2022, adopted by the Government on 10 December 2019 and sent to Parliament, stipulates a deficit target of 3.8 percent of the GDP in 2019, a figure which, according to the European Commission, provides prima facie evidence of the existence of an excessive (...)



Romania's DefMin Ciuca meets Ukrainian counterpart Zahorodnyuk in Munich Romania's acting Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Zahorodnyuk, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, to underscore the significant progress recorded in the Romanian-Ukrainian defence co-operation, as well as (...)



Q4 raises Romania's economic growth to 4.1% per year in 2019, the second largest, after Hungary, in the EU By Jerom Bolt The National Institute of Statistics (INS) and Eurostat provide consistent information on the strong growth of Romania's GDP in the fourth quarter of 2019. Romania's GDP increased by 4.1% last year, according to data announced Friday by the National Institute of Statistics, over (...)



OMV Patrom's Petrobrazi Refinery Invests EUR3M in New Marine Fuel Oil Production OMV Petrom's Petrobrazi refinery has completed a EUR3 million investment in installations allowing it to produce a new marine fuel oil that supports the shipping industry in reducing sulfur emissions, the company said Friday.



Romania Posts Second Highest GDP Growth in EU in 4Q/2019 Romania had the second-biggest economic growth in the European Union in the fourth quarter of 2019, with 4.1% on annual basis, after Hungary (4.6%) but ahead of Bulgaria and Poland (3.5% each), Eurostat data showed Friday.

