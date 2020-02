Cluj-Based Ducfarm Pharmacy Chain Sales Up To RON220M In 2019

Ducfarm, a medium-sized local retail chain with 22 pharmacies in three counties, posted 220 million lei (EUR46 million) sales in 2019, 12% higher than in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]