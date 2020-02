Bucharest City Hall Seeks To Roll Over RON550M Loan Due In May 2020

Bucharest City Hall Seeks To Roll Over RON550M Loan Due In May 2020. Bucharest City Hall seeks to release a ten-year bond issue of up to 550 million lei (EUR115 million) to refinance a 2015 loan falling due in May 2020, ZF has found. Raiffeisen and two other banks, which market sources say are BCR and BRD, will be running this (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]