Cosmetics Market Close To RON5B In 2019

Cosmetics Market Close To RON5B In 2019. Romania’s cosmetics and personal care products market came close to 5 billion lei (more than EUR1 billion) last year, having grown by about 9% over 2018, ZF has found from the data supplied by market actors. This the highest level of sales of perfumes, creams and makeup products (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]