OMV Patrom's Petrobrazi Refinery Invests EUR3M in New Marine Fuel Oil Production. OMV Petrom's Petrobrazi refinery has completed a EUR3 million investment in installations allowing it to produce a new marine fuel oil that supports the shipping industry in reducing sulfur emissions, the company said Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]