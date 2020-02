Romania Posts Second Highest GDP Growth in EU in 4Q/2019

Romania Posts Second Highest GDP Growth in EU in 4Q/2019. Romania had the second-biggest economic growth in the European Union in the fourth quarter of 2019, with 4.1% on annual basis, after Hungary (4.6%) but ahead of Bulgaria and Poland (3.5% each), Eurostat data showed Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]