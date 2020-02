Romcarbon Buzau Net Profit Slumps 93% in 2019, Sales Down 7%

Romcarbon Buzau Net Profit Slumps 93% in 2019, Sales Down 7%. Romcarbon Buzau (ROCE.RO), one of the major plastic packaging producers in Romania, on Friday reported a net profit of RON391,165 for 2019, down 93% from RON4.4 million in 2018, while sales dropped 7%, to RON183 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]