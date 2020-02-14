 
Romaniapress.com

February 14, 2020

Romania's DefMin Ciuca meets Ukrainian counterpart Zahorodnyuk in Munich
Feb 14, 2020

Romania's DefMin Ciuca meets Ukrainian counterpart Zahorodnyuk in Munich.

Romania's acting Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Zahorodnyuk, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, to underscore the significant progress recorded in the Romanian-Ukrainian defence co-operation, as well as favorable prospects for its further development, with an emphasis on increasing interoperability by joint participation in different multinational military exercises. According to a statement released by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), the two dignitaries analysed recent regional security developments and actual ways of co-operation for the implementation of the NATO Security Package for an increase in the Black Sea security adopted in Washington in April 2019. Both sides voiced interest in intensifying joint actions in order to ensure a stable climate in the extended Black Sea region, attaching particular importance to European security. Ciuca also recommended strengthening Ukraine's co-operation with NATO and the EU, as well as enhancing the specific tools for the NATO partners, while welcoming the progress made with training and developing the capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces. The officials highlighted the good level of co-operation under NATO and EU projects, especially for the implementation of the initiatives included in NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban thanks Georgian counterpart for involvement in Black Sea-Caspian transport route Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a meeting with his Georgian counterpart, Giorgi Gakharia, on Friday, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, in which context the Romanian official thanked his counterpart for the active involvement of his country in the Black Sea-Caspian transport (...)

Health status of Romanian citizen infected with coronavirus on cruise ship, good The health status of the coronavirus-infected Romanian national in Japan is good, and he will undergo further medical tests at the hospital in Japan where he has been admitted, Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) reported on Friday. An official of the Embassy of Romania in Tokyo on Friday went to (...)

UPDATE/EC: Romania doesn't comply with deficit criterion and launch of excessive deficit procedure is warranted The fiscal budgetary strategy for 2020-2022, adopted by the Government on 10 December 2019 and sent to Parliament, stipulates a deficit target of 3.8 percent of the GDP in 2019, a figure which, according to the European Commission, provides prima facie evidence of the existence of an excessive (...)

Q4 raises Romania's economic growth to 4.1% per year in 2019, the second largest, after Hungary, in the EU By Jerom Bolt The National Institute of Statistics (INS) and Eurostat provide consistent information on the strong growth of Romania's GDP in the fourth quarter of 2019. Romania's GDP increased by 4.1% last year, according to data announced Friday by the National Institute of Statistics, over (...)

OMV Patrom's Petrobrazi Refinery Invests EUR3M in New Marine Fuel Oil Production OMV Petrom's Petrobrazi refinery has completed a EUR3 million investment in installations allowing it to produce a new marine fuel oil that supports the shipping industry in reducing sulfur emissions, the company said Friday.

Romania Posts Second Highest GDP Growth in EU in 4Q/2019 Romania had the second-biggest economic growth in the European Union in the fourth quarter of 2019, with 4.1% on annual basis, after Hungary (4.6%) but ahead of Bulgaria and Poland (3.5% each), Eurostat data showed Friday.

Pro Romania deputy Mihaela Hunca demands medical offices in all educational units Pro Romania deputy Mihaela Hunca told a press conference on Friday that medical offices need to be set up in all educational units with legal personality in the country in order to prevent the spread of diseases among students. The Pro Romania MP called on the Health and on the Education (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |