POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA, 1990: 30 years since creation of the Union of the Ukrainians of Romania

POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA, 1990: 30 years since creation of the Union of the Ukrainians of Romania. The Union of the Ukrainians of Romania (UUR) was established on December 29, 1989 and received the status of legal entity on February 14, 1990, according to the civil decision of the the Bucharest District 1 Court, shows the work ''Dictionar al partidelor si coalitiilor politice si al uniunilor etnice din Romania'' (Dictionary of Romania's political parties and coalitions as well as ethnic unions) published by ROMPRES (1993). UUR is an organization with an ethnic, non-governmental and non-profit profile, with legal personality acquired under Law no. 246/2005, with full autonomy, which carries out its activity in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and of the laws in force in Romania, of its status, as well as with the international documents regarding the rights of national minorities. At the same time, UUR is a parliamentary representative organization of the Ukrainian community and is part of the Council of National Minorities in Romania, and through its publications, it is also a member of the Press Association of the National Minority in Romania. According to Article 62 of the Romanian Constitution and the provisions of the electoral laws of Romania, the UUR is an organization assimilated with political parties and organizations. UUR's goals are to harmoniously collaborate with the majority population, with the other minorities in Romania, as well as preserving the Ukrainians' national traditions and customs. The logo of the organization includes an open book and a flaming torch above it. The first Congress of the UUR was held in Bucharest on April 27-29, 1990, attended by 150 delegates and almost 50 guests. Stefan Tcaciuc, interim president until the date of the congress, was elected president for a four-year term. On the same occasion, it was decided that the UUR should have five county organizations, as follows: the Banat Region, Bucharest and its surroundings, Maramures, Bukovina and Dobrogea. Each of the five counties had its presidency, elected by secret ballot, the county presidents also holding the office of vice president of the UUR. The National Conference of the UUR was due to take place once every two years, the first time being scheduled on April 25-26, 1992. In 1991, the UUR became a member of the World Congress of Free Ukrainians based in Toronto, Canada. Currently, the UUR is also a member of the European Congress of Ukrainians, the Ukrainian Universal Coordination Council and the Ukrainian Liaison Office ("Ukraine - The World" Association). Since its creation, the UUR official newspapers have been "Nas Holos" ("Our Voice") and "Ukrainskei Visnek" ("Ukrainian Courier"). The first is a literary magazine, and the second can be considered a spokesperson of the UUR. Other publications supported by the UUR are "Vilne Slovo" and "Ukrainian echoes", according to uur.ro. The UUR was represented in the Romanian Parliament by Stefan Tcaciuc (born January 13, 1936, in Danilea commune, Suceava county; deceased July 27, 2005, Bucharest) in the 1990-1992, 1992-1996, 2000-2004 legislatures and part of the 2004-2008 legislature. After his demise, he was replaced by deputy Stefan Buciuta, who was also part of the 2008-2012 legislature. In his turn, Ion Marocico was the UUR deputy in the 2012-2016 legislature. From 2016 to the present, the UUR deputy has been Nicolae Miroslav-Petretchi, who is also the Union's leader, according to uur.ro. According to the 2011 census, as many as 50,900 ethnic Ukrainians live in Romania. Of these, over 32 thousand live in the northern region of Romania, especially in the counties of Maramures and Satu Mare. About six thousand can be found in Suceava and Botosani counties, and in Timis and Caras-Severin counties there are over eight thousand. About one thousand five hundred ethnic Ukrainians live in Tulcea and Galati counties, informs romania.mfa.gov.ua.AGERPRES(Research - Horia Plugaru, editor: Liviu Tatu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban thanks Georgian counterpart for involvement in Black Sea-Caspian transport route Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a meeting with his Georgian counterpart, Giorgi Gakharia, on Friday, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, in which context the Romanian official thanked his counterpart for the active involvement of his country in the Black Sea-Caspian transport (...)



Health status of Romanian citizen infected with coronavirus on cruise ship, good The health status of the coronavirus-infected Romanian national in Japan is good, and he will undergo further medical tests at the hospital in Japan where he has been admitted, Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) reported on Friday. An official of the Embassy of Romania in Tokyo on Friday went to (...)



UPDATE/EC: Romania doesn't comply with deficit criterion and launch of excessive deficit procedure is warranted The fiscal budgetary strategy for 2020-2022, adopted by the Government on 10 December 2019 and sent to Parliament, stipulates a deficit target of 3.8 percent of the GDP in 2019, a figure which, according to the European Commission, provides prima facie evidence of the existence of an excessive (...)



Romania's DefMin Ciuca meets Ukrainian counterpart Zahorodnyuk in Munich Romania's acting Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Zahorodnyuk, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, to underscore the significant progress recorded in the Romanian-Ukrainian defence co-operation, as well as (...)



Q4 raises Romania's economic growth to 4.1% per year in 2019, the second largest, after Hungary, in the EU By Jerom Bolt The National Institute of Statistics (INS) and Eurostat provide consistent information on the strong growth of Romania's GDP in the fourth quarter of 2019. Romania's GDP increased by 4.1% last year, according to data announced Friday by the National Institute of Statistics, over (...)



OMV Patrom's Petrobrazi Refinery Invests EUR3M in New Marine Fuel Oil Production OMV Petrom's Petrobrazi refinery has completed a EUR3 million investment in installations allowing it to produce a new marine fuel oil that supports the shipping industry in reducing sulfur emissions, the company said Friday.



Romania Posts Second Highest GDP Growth in EU in 4Q/2019 Romania had the second-biggest economic growth in the European Union in the fourth quarter of 2019, with 4.1% on annual basis, after Hungary (4.6%) but ahead of Bulgaria and Poland (3.5% each), Eurostat data showed Friday.

