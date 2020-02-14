Q4 raises Romania's economic growth to 4.1% per year in 2019, the second largest, after Hungary, in the EU



Q4 raises Romania's economic growth to 4.1% per year in 2019, the second largest, after Hungary, in the EU.

By Jerom Bolt The National Institute of Statistics (INS) and Eurostat provide consistent information on the strong growth of Romania's GDP in the fourth quarter of 2019. Romania's GDP increased by 4.1% last year, according to data announced Friday by the National Institute of Statistics, over (...)