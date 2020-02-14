Health status of Romanian citizen infected with coronavirus on cruise ship, good

Health status of Romanian citizen infected with coronavirus on cruise ship, good. The health status of the coronavirus-infected Romanian national in Japan is good, and he will undergo further medical tests at the hospital in Japan where he has been admitted, Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) reported on Friday. An official of the Embassy of Romania in Tokyo on Friday went to the medical facility where the man had been admitted. "According to data gathered by the representative of the diplomatic mission, the man's health status is good, he is currently undergoing additional medical tests. No new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Romanian nationals," MAE points out. The Romanian Embassy in Tokyo remains in contact with both the Japanese authorities and the Romanian citizens, providing consular assistance. MAE announced on Thursday that a Romanian citizen on the Japanese Princess Diamond cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus and was transferred for isolation and treatment to a specialist Japanese hospital. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]