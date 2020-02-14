 
February 14, 2020

PM Orban thanks Georgian counterpart for involvement in Black Sea-Caspian transport route
Feb 14, 2020

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a meeting with his Georgian counterpart, Giorgi Gakharia, on Friday, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, in which context the Romanian official thanked his counterpart for the active involvement of his country in the Black Sea-Caspian transport route. According to a press release of the Government, the discussions focused on the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, with an emphasis on developing economic cooperation, including in the connectivity area, as well as on Georgia's relations with the European Union and NATO. The Romanian Prime Minister appreciated the special relations existing between Romania and Georgia, which have all chances to become a strategic partnership. "The high Romanian official stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, by diversifying trade and transposing into reality some concrete projects, such as those in the field of connectivity. Prime Minister Orban thanked for the active involvement of Georgia in the Black Sea - Caspian Sea transport route project, underlining that Romania will continue to rely on Georgia in the future when it comes to this project. In his turn, the Georgian PM underscored that, for Georgia, Romania is an access gate to the Central and Western European markets, while Georgia plays a similar role for Romania, when it comes to the latter country's access to Eastern markets," reads the same press release. Also, both heads of Executive underscored the importance of ensuring the permanent connection between Constanta and the Georgian ports, in boosting bilateral trade. At the same time, Ludovic Orban reiterated Romania's support for Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. "The Prime Minister assured his Georgian counterpart that Romania will continue to actively support this process, by using the tools available both at the bilateral level, as well as within the EU and NATO. He also reiterated his support for Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, within its internationally recognized borders. In his turn, the Georgian Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Orban in particular for Romania's support for Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, as well as for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of his country," the source said. The two high officials also discussed regional cooperation, with an emphasis on the activity of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation, as Romania is currently holding the presidency of this organisation. The Georgian PM extended an invitation to Prime Minister Orban to pay a visit to Georgia, which invitation the Romanian Prime Minister welcomed, according to the same source. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

