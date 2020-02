Policolor-Orgachim Sold EUR50M Worth Of Paint In Jan-Sep 2019

Policolor-Orgachim Sold EUR50M Worth Of Paint In Jan-Sep 2019. Construction paint maker Policolor-Orgachim, held by two private equity firms, posted EUR48.7 million sales in the first nine months of 2019, 8,7% lower than in the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]